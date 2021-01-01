From globe electric
Globe Electric 65834 Beaugard 5 Light 15-3/4" Wide Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Globe Electric 65834 Beaugard 5 Light 15-3/4" Wide Chandelier Features Requires (5) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsVintage Edison style bulbs recommended(3) 15-3/8" downrods includedFully dimmable with compatible dimmer switchesInstallable on sloped ceilingsEasy installation with included mounting hardware Rated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 50-1/4"Width: 15-3/4"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsElectrical Specifications Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120 voltsBulbs Included: No Matte Black