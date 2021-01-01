From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6574400 Ashton Single Light 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Westinghouse 6574400 Ashton Single Light 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of metalIncludes a clear seedy glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for damp locationsIncludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 2.64 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 6-15/16"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 7/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: No Antique Brass