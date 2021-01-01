From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting 65625-782 Wheaton One-Light Pendant with Satin Etched Glass Shade, Heirloom Bronze Finish
Dimensions- diameter: 15 1/4 height: 12 1/2 overall height: 135 1/4 Canopy dimensions- diameter: 5 1/2 height: 1 1/8 Supplied with 144' of wire and 120' of chain. Wire is pre-laced through chain Satin etched glass shade A decorative canopy is included Requires 1 A19 medium light bulb, 150-watt max (sold separately) This fixture is dimmable with a dimmable bulb (not included) UL listed for dry locations Featured in the decorative Wheaton collection