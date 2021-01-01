Currey and Company 6555 Oldknow 1 Light Wrought Iron Bookcase Lamp Polished Concrete / Aged Steel Lamps Desk Lamps NULL

From currey and company
Currey and Company 6555 Oldknow 1 Light Wrought Iron Bookcase Lamp Features:Durable concrete constructionDesigned to cast light in a downward directionLinen shade softens lightingDimensions:Height: 16"Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 18"Product Weight: 14 lbsCord Length: 96"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 25Watts Per Bulb: 25Voltage: 120v NULL Polished Concrete / Aged Steel