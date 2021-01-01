From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 65536-91 ADA Wall Sconce/Ceiling Mount, 3.88x8.00x8.00, Brushed Nickel
Accent any space with the simple elegance of this contemporary flush mount from the Allure collection This light is great for hallways and bedrooms The shade is a square hand blown satin opal white glass and the fixture is accented with a brushed nickel finish that delivers sleek simplicity to complement a wide range of spaces and decor styles Package dimensions: 22.0" L x 11.0" W x 16.0" H, Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex Lighting