Generation Lighting 6551103 Davlin 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant Smith Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6551103 Davlin 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 25-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 99-1/4"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 9.2 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Smith Steel