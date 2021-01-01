Zline 655-30 120 - 400 CFM 30 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Wall Mounted Range Hood Hand-Hammered Copper / Oil-Rubbed Bronze / Copper Cooking Appliances

Zline 655-30 120 - 400 CFM 30 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Wall Mounted Range Hood Features: 400 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchen Stainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacity LED lighting for illuminating your cooking surface Push-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fan May be used as a recirculating range hood in indoor installations where there is no way to vent the air to the outside May be used in outdoor kitchens above a grill or standard cooktop, though hood must be mounted at least 36" above grills 3 year parts warranty Specifications: CFM: 120, 240, 320, 400 Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5 Speeds: 4 Duct Size: 6" Round Duct Discharge: Vertical Bulb Type: LED Nominal Width: 30" Height: 16-3/8" Depth: 24" Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36" Voltage: 120V Wattage: 385 Wall Mount Range Hoods Hand-Hammered Copper / Oil-Rubbed Bronze / Copper