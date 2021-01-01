Brizo 65430LF-ECO Virage 1.2 GPM Widespread Vessel Bathroom Faucet with Grid Drain Assembly - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

Brizo 65430LF-ECO Virage 1.2 GPM Widespread Vessel Bathroom Faucet with Grid Drain Assembly - Limited Lifetime Warranty Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useConstructed of metal ensuring durability and dependability for years to comeDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesMounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spoutMetal grid strainer drain assembly for sinks with overflow includedADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetWaterSense® Certified Product: Through a number of technologies and innovations, Brizo's WaterSense® faucets achieve the impossible: A faucet that feels like more water, while actually conserving water. There are many advantages to this beyond helping protect our nation's water resources. First, Brizo's WaterSense® faucets splash less; you won't have to wipe your counters as much. Second, they use less hot water, preserving your hot water supply and reducing associated water-heating costs. Third, you will feel a little less guilty leaving the water running for longer periods.Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Mounting Type: Widespread / vesselNumber of Holes Required for Faucet Installation: 3Faucet Centers: 6" - 16" (adjustable distance between handle installation holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 3"65330LFWidespread ModelBrizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo product team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award trade; and the Red Dot Award trade;. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Homebred; Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Double Handle Chrome