From kichler
Kichler 65407 Crystal Ball Single Light Pendant with White Mosaic Crackle Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 65407 Crystal Ball Single Light Pendant with White Mosaic Crackle Glass Shade Features Metal construction White mosaic crackle glass shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required (not included) ETL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 12-3/4" Width: 8" Depth: 8" Product Weight: 5.5 lbs Electrical Specifications Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel