Home Dynamix 6533-150 Oxford Erie Modern Area Rug 7'10"x10'2", Oriental Floral Beige,6533-150-1

Neutral tones with splashes of color: Appeals to your love of soft, neutral tones offering Floral, medallions, geometrics and Moroccan flair - gorgeous Oxford rug collection by Home Dynamic. Versatile designs for any home decorating enthusiast: transform your bedroom, living room, dining room and home office with a decorative area rug that offers color, neutral tones and visual interest for any living space. Perfect blend of fashion, function and design: High quality Meets decorative floor coverings for years of beauty - area rugs protect floors, define traffic areas and complete your existing Décor. Easy care durable area rug collection: Sturdy polypropylene fibers hold color and shape for year round beauty - vacuum regularly, shake and spot clean as needed. Non-skid Cushioned padding recommended. Sizes for every space in your home: a variety of popular sizes to ensure you have choices that fit your individual needs, Choose the size that works best for your space.