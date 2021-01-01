From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6531506EN Carra 6 Light 22" Wide LED Taper Candle Chandelier White Wash Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 6531506EN Carra 6 Light 22" Wide LED Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(6) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included DimmableIncludes 12" total downrod lengthUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 47-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 92"Width: 22"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 12.65 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 21 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes White Wash