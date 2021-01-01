From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6528503 Gereon 6 Light 19" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6528503 Gereon 6 Light 19" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a metal shade(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 12" total downrod lengthRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 53-7/8"Width: 19"Depth: 19"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Black