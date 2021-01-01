From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 65262EN3 Dayna 4 Light 24" Wide LED Pendant Burnt Sienna Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Generation Lighting 65262EN3 Dayna 4 Light 24" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableIncludes 12" total downrod lengthUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: 57"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 12 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 13"Shade Depth: 24"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 38 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Burnt Sienna

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com