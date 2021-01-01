From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 6525 Chesterfield/Pennington 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 6525 Chesterfield/Pennington 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:Ultra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationWhite alabaster glass shade Dimensions:Height: 11"Width/Diameter: 20"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 225Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel