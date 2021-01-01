From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 65181/1 Zabrina Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Spiral Metal Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 65181/1 Zabrina Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Spiral Metal Shade FeaturesIncludes spiral metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 7"Maximum Height: 43"Width: 7"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze