Globe Electric 65180 1 Light Mini Pendant Grey Woven Cloth Rope Chrome Finish Socket with Exposed Bulb Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Globe Electric 65180 1 Light Mini Pendant, Grey Woven Cloth Rope, Chrome Finish Socket with Exposed Bulb Features: 65-inch fully adjustable cord allows you to customize fixture height Fully dimmable with compatible dimmer switches All mounting hardware included for quick and easy installation Requires (1) 60W equivalent light bulb (sold separately) Dimensions: Height: 4 1/4" Width: 2" Depth: 2" Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Globe Electric is a leader in the lighting and electrical industries. Competing in over 16 categories including over 3,000 individual products, they are unique in the wide breadth of product offering. Delivering quality and value at prices that meet customers' expectations. Globe Electric is committed to the creation of better or more effective products, processes, technologies and ideas that affect our markets and society. Recognizing the value of corporate social responsibility by supporting causes that are important to customers and employees. Chrome