Maxim 65162GF Balboa VX Single Light 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Copper Oxide Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 65162GF Balboa VX Single Light 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from vivexIncludes a golden frost glass shade(1) 9 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included Intended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Extension: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 2.43 lbsBackplate Height: 7-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Bulb Included: Yes Copper Oxide