From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 6515 Newport 3 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 6515 Newport 3 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass bowl shade(3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 15"Product Weight: 8 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Canopy Width: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Aged Brass