From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 6514501EN7 Belton 13" Wide LED Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Generation Lighting 6514501EN7 Belton 13" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy clear glass shade(1) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/8"Width: 12-5/8"Depth: 12-5/8"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 8-3/8"Shade Depth: 12-5/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Brushed Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com