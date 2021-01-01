From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6514501EN7 Belton 13" Wide LED Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6514501EN7 Belton 13" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy clear glass shade(1) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/8"Width: 12-5/8"Depth: 12-5/8"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 8-3/8"Shade Depth: 12-5/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Brushed Nickel