Hudson Valley Lighting 6514 Northport 14" Wide Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 6514 Northport 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with clear and frosted glass shades(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 12", (1) 18", (1) 3", and (2) 6" downrodsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Minimum Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 72-1/2"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 16 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 12"Shade Depth: 12"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass