From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6513201EN3 Metcalf 15" Wide LED Pendant Autumn Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 6513201EN3 Metcalf 15" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 52"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 4.9 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Autumn Bronze