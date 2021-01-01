From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 65120 Del Prato 4 Light 26" Wide Pendant Chestnut Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 65120 Del Prato 4 Light 26" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 148-1/2"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 19.6 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Depth: 21-15/16"Canopy Height: 1-5/8"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Chestnut Bronze