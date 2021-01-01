Milwaukee 6509-31 12A SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw Kit with Carrying Case

Advertisement
The (6509-31) SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw delivers best in class cut speed, durability and power with 0-3,000 strokes per minute, a 3/4 in. stroke length and a 12 amp motor. The gear protecting clutch extends gear and motor life by absorbing high impact forces and a QUIK-LOK blade clamp offers fast tool-free blade changes. To provide greater user comfort, a counter weighted mechanism reduces vibration for smoother operation and a redesigned front grip area provides best in class ergonomics.