Zephyr 650 CFM 30" Wide Wall Mount Range Hood w/ Centrifugal Blower, BriteStrip� LED lighting & Airflow Control Technology - ZSI-E30BS

Zephyr ZSI-E30BS 650 CFM 30 Inch Wide Wall Mount Range Hood with Centrifugal Blower, BriteStrip LED lighting and Airflow Control Technology from the Essentials Europa Collection Features: An included 650 CFM built-in blower quickly clears your kitchen of unwanted odors and residual cooking heat The cooking area is illuminated by BriteStrip™ LED lighting Innovative 5 speed ICON Touch™ controls allow for precise control of your cooking environment Stylish and beautiful stainless steel construction Dishwasher safe stainless steel baffle filters Integrated auto delay-off function powers down the range hood after 5 minutes when activated Optional recirculating kit available (model ZRC-00SI) Duct cover extension available for ceilings up to 12' (sold separately) Product Technologies: Airflow Control Technology™: Zephyr hoods provide Airflow Control Technology™ which is a proprietary feature that limits blower CFM to 590, 390, or 290 to comply with local code restrictions. ICON Touch™ Controls: The 5-speed touch controls provide a wide array of function while seamlessly blending with your kitchen decor. An innovative set of indicators display information about fan speed, light intensity, filter status, and an auto-shutoff feature. On onboard memory chip remembers your last light and fan settings for even greater convenience. Recirculating Range Hood (Optional): Recirculating range hoods require no external venting of air. Instead, air is pushed through a charcoal filtration system that removes pollutants before circulating it back into the home. The benefit of such a system is that household temperatures and humidity are easier to maintain, as the internal air never leaves the kitchen. A recirculating range hood is also generally far easier to install, as complex ventilation systems and vent pipe are not required. Specifications: Maximum Ceiling Height: 144" Minimum Ceiling Height: 96" Height: 42" CFM: 200 to 650 Width: 29-15/16" Depth: 25-9/16" Height Above Cooktop: 26" to 34" Voltage: 120 Sones: 1 to 6 Blower Speeds: 5 Duct Discharge: Vertical Motor Type: Single Centrifugal Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel