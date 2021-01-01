65 Trimless inCeiling Speaker DVC Dual Dome Tweeters ACE640TT

SOUND QUALITY: s ACE640TT is a 6.5 DVC dual voice coil stereo ceiling speaker that contains a 6.5 fiberglass cone woofer and dual titanium coated dome tweeters. DUAL VOICE COIL: The dual voice coil design uses both channels to provide stereo sound within one speaker with acoustic separation and clear sound. Perfect for rooms that can't fit two speakers. FREQUENCY: The ACE640TT Speaker is capable of a broad frequency response from 45Hz to 20kHz and a sensitivity of 89 db. TRIMLESS: The ACE640TT speakers feature micro flange grilles are secured by powerful magnets, ensuring quick, reliable, and easy installation. DIMENSIONS: The ACE640TT is a 6.5' speaker that measures 9.75' in diameter, 4.5 in depth, and has an 8 cut out. It is white and sits flush into your home dcor.