65" Samsung Q85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Ready for next-level viewing? The Samsung QN65QN85A 4K Smart TV delivers vivid colors tuned for exceptional detail, providing dynamic contrast and a crisp picture. Action-packed movies, sports, and games are smooth and crisp with minimized motion blur. Turn the blank screen into a display for captivating photos that play to your aesthetic; you can easily access your compatible PC, laptop, and mobile content seamlessly on your TV. From Samsung.