65 Ceiling Wall Mount Speakers 2Way Weatherproof Full Range Woofer Speaker System Flush Design w 60Hz22kHz Frequency Response 300 Watts Peak.

WEATHER RESISTANT SPEAKERS: 6.5 ceiling wall mount speaker is a dual channel speaker that features weather resistant for high moisture areas. The product is marine grade construction perfect for indoor and outdoor installation 60Hz - 22kHz FREQUENCY RESPONSE: ceiling speaker system is equipped with (2) 1/2 polycarbonate tweeters and frequency response. This product is pack with exceptional 8 ohm impedance rating and impressive 300 watts power handling capability FLUSH MOUNT DESIGN: A single flush mount design stereo speaker for simple and easy in-wall / in-ceiling installation. The product features convenient push-type speaker terminals allow for quick and hassle-free speaker wire connection 300 WATTS PEAK: in-wall speaker system were carefully combined to reproduce sound clearly with outstanding responsiveness. The heavy-duty voice coil can achieve wide-ranged sound performance speakers and extending the life of the product