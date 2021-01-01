From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 65/401 LED Step Light with 200 Lumens Gray Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Hardscape Lights
Nuvo Lighting 65/401 LED Step Light with 200 Lumens FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useCUL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nuvo Lighting's 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 3"Depth: 1-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 3 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Hardscape Lights Gray