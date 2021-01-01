From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 65/107 2 Light 9-1/4" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Dual Head Flood Light with 4000K Natural White LED Lamping White Outdoor Lighting
Nuvo Lighting 65/107 2 Light 9-1/4" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Dual Head Flood Light with 4000K Natural White LED Lamping FeaturesAdjustable flood lightIntegrated 12 watt LED lightingETL rated for wet locations5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/8"Width: 9-1/4"Extension: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 12 wattsWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 75CRIAverage Hours: 50000Lumens: 2000Fixture is not dimmable White