2Pack 64GB USB 20 Flash Drive Thumb Drives Memory Stick Jump Drive Zip Drive BlackBlue

Best Quality Guranteed. Good Value Package: Includes 2Pack 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive (Black/Blue) Plug and work: support windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Vista / XP / 2000 / ME / NT Linux and Mac OS, Compatible with USB2.0 and below. No need to install any software, just simple plug into the USB port of computer or other devices and use it. Swivel design: The metal side swivel design covering and protecting the usb end. The key chain loop which helps you to protect your drive from lost. This USB flash memory has a red light that flashes when uploading / downloading files to it, which is at the top side. Good performance: The flash drives are suitable for digital data storing, transferring and Sharing families, friends, workmates, clients and machines. Apply to data storage of Music, Photos, Movies, Designs, Manuals, Programs etc. Good service: One year warranty warranty and friendly customer service. We promise that any problem about the product within one