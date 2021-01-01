From nec display solutions
64GB Micro Ultra Memory Card works with Huawei Mate 10 Honor 9 Honor 8 Pro Honor 7X Honor View 10 Honor 6A Smartphones SDXC Class 10 UHSI with.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Bundle includes (1) 64GB microSD card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Micro Card Reader Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets Compatible with Huawei Mate 10, Honor 9, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 6A, Smartphones Read speeds up to 100mb/s; rated A1 for app performance and UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof