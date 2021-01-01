From plank & hide co
64GB Micro SDXC Extreme Memory Card 2 Pack Works with GoPro Hero 8 Black GoPro Max 360 Action Cam U3 V30 4K Class 10 SDSQXA2064GGN6MN Bundle with 1.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Bundle includes (2) 64GB Micro SD Memory cards and (1) Everything But Stromboli MicroSD Card Reader Compatible with the GoPro Hero 8, GoPro Max 360 Cameras Temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof - built for tough conditions! Transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s read and 60MB/s write speeds for your action cam, smartphone, drone or tablet Featured specs include Class 10, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), A2, Video 30 (V30), 4K UHD and Full HD which means your card is ready for forays into virtual reality and 360 video recording