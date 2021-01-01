From black diamond memory

Black Diamond Memory 64GB 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM ECC Registered DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300) Server Memory Model BD64G2666MQR96

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300) ECC Registered

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com