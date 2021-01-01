Kalco 6484TS Atelier 8 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Tarnished Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kalco 6484TS Atelier 8 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Eight Light Chandelier from the Atelier CollectionThe Atelier Collection is a sophisticated and elegant, yet playful, interpretation of modern design. The crisscrossing lines, featured in Kalco’s exclusive Tarnished Silver finish, wrap around a Clear Organza Outer shade and a Fabric Inner shade for a soft glow.Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsUL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsRequires (8) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 34" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 18" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 18"Canopy Height: 0.5"Canopy Width: 5"Wire Length: 72"Product Weight: 37 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 8Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 320Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Tarnished Silver