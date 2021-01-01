From ripclear
648200 Premium Quality Recording Surface Noise Free Playback 700Mb CDRecordable 48x Write Speeds
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Branded CD-R recordable disk compatible with 2x to 48x writers Ideal for storage, data exchange, multimedia projects and jukebox or duplicator applications Offers a maximum write speed of 48x and recording time 80 minutes Premium quality recording surface for noise-free playback Each disk holds 700MB of data or 80 minutes of digital quality music Playback on CD/ DVD-ROM drives or CD/ DVD players Supports write speeds up to 48x Record on computer CD writers