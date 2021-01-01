Rev-A-Shelf 6472-24-52 RAS Polymer 24 Inch Pie Cut 2 Shelf Lazy Susan Set with Adjustable 26-32 Inch Shaft White Storage and Organization Cabinet and

Rev-A-Shelf 6472-24-52 RAS Polymer 24 Inch Pie Cut 2 Shelf Lazy Susan Set with Adjustable 26-32 Inch Shaft Rev-A-Shelf's polymer lazy susans are revered as the best on the market. Whether you are replacing an old unit or just adding a lazy susans to your corner cabinet. You will not be disappointed with the high quality design and the durable rotating hardware that makes installation simple.Features:Includes: 2 polymer shelves, 1 telescoping shaft and mounting hardwareIndependently rotating metal hub includedDoes not attach to cabinet doorShelves are adjustable once installedTelescoping shaft adjusts from 26" to 31"Designed for corner base cabinetsInjection molded polymer plastic designed for durability20lb per square foot weight capacityLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Diameter: 24"Height: 26"Weight Capacity: 20lb Lazy Susans White