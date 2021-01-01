Deny Designs 64436-bowc01 Marta Barragan Camarasa Blooming in Spring Blackout Curtains, 50" x 84", Multi

Set the mood—whether you want it light or dark, The Deny blackout window curtains are crafted from 100% polyester and block out most sunlight, allowing you to create whatever vibe you need Featuring designs from our curated collection on the front, with reverse white side They include a 4" hanging pocket so you can pair them up with your favorite curtain rods Available in three lengths (84", 96", and 120") to accommodate a range of window heights, and available as single a single panel unless quantity is changed Deny Designs is a revolutionary Home Décor company that supports the art community worldwide. Hand crafted & produced in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A