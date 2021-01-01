Rev-A-Shelf 6421-18-52 6421 Series 18 Inch Pie Cut Single Lazy Susan Shelf with Bottom Mount Hardware White Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts

Rev-A-Shelf 6421-18-52 6421 Series 18 Inch Pie Cut Single Lazy Susan Shelf with Bottom Mount Hardware Rev-A-Shelf's polymer lazy susans are revered as the best on the market. Whether you are replacing an old unit or just adding a lazy susans to your corner cabinet. You will not be disappointed with the high quality design and the durable rotating hardware that makes installation simple.Features:Includes: 1 polymer shelf with bottom mount hardwareIndependently rotating chrome plated metal hub includedDoes not attach to cabinet doorDesigned for corner wall cabinetsInjection molded polymer plastic designed for durability20lb per square foot weight capacityLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Diameter: 18"Depth: 18"Height: 5"Width: 18" Shelves White