From assorted publishers
642 Things to Color
Advertisement
The original creative, inspiring, and often hilarious 642 things from the book that started it all-the bestselling 642 Things to Draw -are back as whimsical illustrations in this unique new coloring book. Jam-packed with engaging designs and details just waiting to be colored in, this is the perfect next thing for 642 fans and coloring book aficionados alike..Chronicle Books.304 pages in Paperback format.642 Brand + Adult Coloring Book Craze