Brizo 64075LF-LHP Odin 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Diamond Seal MagneDock Touch-Clean and SmartTouch - Less Handle Brilliance

Brizo 64075LF-LHP Odin 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Diamond Seal, MagneDock, Touch-Clean and SmartTouch - Less Handle Brizo 64075LF-LHP Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the Odin line seamlessly Touch activated on/off faucet Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Pull-down spray with 2 spray functions Swivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Includes euromotion ceramic disc cartridge Mounting hardware included ADA compliant Low lead compliant Made in America The matte white finish is specifically part of Brizo's Jason Wu collection Brizo 64075LF-LHP Technologies and Benefits: Diamond™ Seal: Integrated ceramic valve cartridge featuring one ceramic disc and one diamond-embedded ceramic disc. As the two discs move against each other the diamond-embedded disc polishes the uncoated disc, removing calcium and mineral deposits. MagneDock®: The first technology of its kind, MagneDock® features a patented, state-of-the-art magnetic docking system. In the kitchen, this system securely holds the spray wand in place when not in use. The durable magnets are made to last forever, while their polarity keeps the spray wand perfectly aligned, for a clean, seamless look that maintains the faucet’s distinctive form. Touch-Clean®: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean® soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. SmartTouch®: Allowing you to activate water flow with a simple touch to the faucet body, spout or handle, SmartTouch® Technology brings a new level of convenience to the kitchen. This functionality makes it easy to activate water flow only when needed, helping reduce water usage and increase efficiency of motion. Brizo 64075LF-LHP Specifications: Height: 17-1/16" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 9-1/2" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Max Deck Thickness: 3" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Brilliance Polished Nickel