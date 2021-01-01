Brizo 64070LF Venuto Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with On/Off Touch Activation and Magnetic Docking Spray Head - Limited Lifetime Warranty (5 Year on Electronic Parts) Faucet body constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Smooth single handle operation Pullout spray faucet head enhances faucets versatility, reaching anywhere in the sink Spout swivels 360° providing greater access to more areas of the sink High-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size task Coordinates seamlessly with a variety of kitchen products from the Venuto Collection ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for kitchen faucets Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content All hardware required for faucet installation is included VoiceIQ compatible: (when adding to cart, optional VoiceIQ Module will be offered) Diamond™ Seal: Brizo's Diamond™ Seal Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to 5 million uses. That's an amazing 10 times the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance. MagneDock®: Brizo's patented MagneDock® docking technology uses a powerful integrated magnet to securely hold your Brizo kitchen faucet's pull-down spray in place when not in use. A light tug releases the wand for total flexibility and a full range of motion. When docking the wand after use, the MagneDock® Docking mechanism will guide the spray securely back into place. Touch Clean®: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean® soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. SmartTouch®: This intuitive tap technology enables you to turn the faucet on and off with just a touch anywhere on the faucet's body or handle. This feature is particularly helpful when your hands are messy (such as cooking) or when on-demand water is needed (such as dishwashing). SmartTouch® faucets include an LED indicator light at the base of the faucet which lets you know the touch feature is active while also making the statement that you've got the latest-and-greatest in faucet technology. SmartTouch® kitchen faucets are designed to be easy enough to install that the typical homeowner can do it in less than an hour. Electricians are not required. VoiceIQ Compatible: Turn your water on/off, pour specific amounts, and even warm up water with just your voice using the optional VoiceIQ module which pairs with your connected Amazon® Alexa®- or Google® Assistant-enabled home device. Faucet Holes: 1 (number of holes required for installation) Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount to thicker decks without use of extension kit) Single handle included with faucet Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet 64970LF Bar/Prep Faucet Model Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo product team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Single Handle Brilliance Stainless