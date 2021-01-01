Weslock 6404J Interconnected Interior Pack Featuring a Julienne Knob from the Elegance Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Handleset Interior Pack Single

Weslock 6404J Interconnected Interior Pack Featuring a Julienne Knob from the Elegance Collection Weslock 6404J Interconnected Interior Pack Featuring a Julienne Knob from the Elegance, Julienne CollectionsThe Interconnected Interior Pack is the interior portion that is compatible with Weslock Molten Bronze Handlesets. Interconnected means the entry set will disengage the deadbolt and lower latch simply by turning the interior lower door knob, rather than requiring a separate action to unlock each. This interior pack can be used with the Stanford exterior handle.If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Not only are they strong and long lasting, but Weslock hardware is well built for years of use in the home. Weslock features a mechanism allowing you to easily exit the home in the event of an emergency. The safety minded locking mechanism are also easy to activate and simple for even small children to operate. Weslock is high style as well as security and safety. The designs enhance the image of your home and the details such as concealed installation screws have a finished look unlike all others.Features:Exceeds ANSI A 156.2 Grade II Lock StandardsSolid Brass1" Throw Bolt with Two Hardened Steel Rollers Prevent SawingRemovable Door Knob/Lever Prevents Scratching During InstallationThis Interior Pack Can Be Used with the Wiltshire or Stonebriar Style Exterior Handle and the Backplate / Deadbolt will Match the Exterior Handle (Not in Displayed Image)Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich, almost black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Single Cylinder Oil Rubbed Bronze