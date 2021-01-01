Franklin Brass 64048 Paisley Series Single Wall Plate Brushed Satin Pewter Wall Controls Wall Plates Switch Plates

Franklin Brass 64048 Paisley Series Single Wall Plate Paisley Collection Single Wall PlateThis single wall plate will add a stylish touch to any room in your house, whether it would be a Victorian style house or a downtown co-op. The paisley series of switch plates are very durable and are made of a long lasting material. It's the little things that make a visual presentation magnificent and these switch plates by Liberty Hardware will do just that!Features:Width: 3.15"Projection: 0.291"Length: 0.291"Height: 4.882"Material: Zinc Die CastStyles are Rich in Texture and DesignConforms to ANSI/NEMA Dimensional Specifications#6 Oval Head Machine Screws Provided in Matching FinishesSince 1942, Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corporation has built its reputation by offering high quality decorative and functional hardware products at an exceptional value. The company proudly offers its extensive line of hardware products through fine retail outlets and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) distribution channels across the country. Switch Plates Brushed Satin Pewter