Hudson Valley Lighting 6402 Stillwell 2 Light 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Hudson Valley Lighting 6402 Stillwell 2 Light 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(2) 30 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 3-5/8"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 30 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Bathroom Sconce Aged Brass