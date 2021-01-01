From krosswood doors
Krosswood Doors 64 in. x 80 in. French Knotty Alder Wood 10-Lite Clear Glass red mahogony Stain Left Active Double Prehung Front Door, Red Mahogany Stain
Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryway into your life. Experience the beauty and warmth of wood with the Krosswood Classic French 20 lites knotty alder exterior Double Door. Door comes as a prehung with Mahogany Stain and handing options ready for your opening. Color: Red Mahogany Stain.