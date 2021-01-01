Aston 64 in. - 68 in. x 30 in. x 80 in. Frameless Corner Sliding Shower Enclosure Clear Glass in Stainless Steel Left

With the Aston Coraline Frameless Sliding Shower Enclosure Collection, you'll benefit from luxurious modern styling, engineering innovation and custom quality engineering - all standard. With a vast availability of width and depth options and your choice of beautiful hardware finishes, the Coraline is ready to perfectly suit your bathroom's corner alcove space. Constructed of thick, premium 3/8 in. (10 mm) resilient clear tempered glass with professionally applied StarCast coating providing water-repellant, hygienic and stain resistant benefits, the Coraline provides an effortless entry and exit with its double sided vertical shower handle and is adjustable up to 1 in. out-of-plumb, ensuring a watertight installation with gorgeous results you'll enjoy for years to come.