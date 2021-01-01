From adamant custom
Adamant Custom 64-Core Video Editing Rendering Modelling Workstation Computer AMD Threadripper 3990X 2.9Ghz TRX40 AORUS EXTREME 64Gb DDR4 2TB NVMe.
CPU 64-Core AMD Threadripper 3990X 2.9Ghz 240mm Quiet Edition Water / Liquid CPU Cooler MB GIGABYTE TRX40 AORUS XTREME WiFi Bluetooth RAM 64GB DDR4 High Performance Memory M.2 SSD Intel 2TB NVMe PCI Express HDD 10TB Storage Drive GPU nVidia Geforce RTX 3090 24GB PSU Thermaltake Toughpower 1200W 80 PLUS Gold Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax Dual-Band / BLUETOOTH 5.0 OS MS Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Assembled and Tested, 3 Years Parts / Labor Warranty