From horchow

63W Car Charger with 45W USB-C PD3.0 PPS and 18W USB-A QC3.0 for MacBook Pro Chromebook iPhone Xs/Max/XR/X/8 iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini Samsung Galaxy.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

63W Car Charger with 45W USB-C PD3.0 PPS and 18W USB-A QC3.0 for.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com