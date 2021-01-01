Brizo 63970LF Venuto Pull-Down Bar Faucet with Magnetic Docking Spray Head - Includes Lifetime Warranty Brilliance Stainless Faucet Bar Single Handle

Brizo 63970LF Venuto Pull-Down Bar Faucet with Magnetic Docking Spray Head - Includes Lifetime Warranty Faucet body constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSmooth single handle operationPullout spray faucet head enhances faucets versatility, reaching anywhere in the sinkSpout swivels 360° providing greater access to more areas of the sinkHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskIncludes optional escutcheon (cover plate) - for sinks with 3 faucet holesCoordinates seamlessly with a variety of kitchen products from the Venuto CollectionADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for kitchen faucetsLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentAll hardware required for faucet installation is includedDiamond™ Seal: Brizo's Diamond™ Seal Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to 5 million uses. That's an amazing 10 times the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance.MagneDock®: Brizo's patented MagneDock® docking technology uses a powerful integrated magnet to securely hold your Brizo kitchen faucet's pull-down spray in place when not in use. A light tug releases the wand for total flexibility and a full range of motion. When docking the wand after use, the MagneDock® Docking mechanism will guide the spray securely back into place.Touch Clean®: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean® soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water.Faucet Holes: 1 (number of holes required for installation)Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount to thicker decks without use of extension kit)Single handle included with faucetDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet64070LFStandard Faucet Model64970LFWith SmartTouch64070LFKitchen Faucet with SmartTouchBrizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo product team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Single Handle Brilliance Stainless