Hooker Furniture 638-85514-00 Greystone 90" Wide Urban Industrial Carved Door Credenza Sideboard Buffet Cabinet from Melange Dark Wood / Gray Indoor

Hooker Furniture 638-85514-00 Greystone 90" Wide Urban Industrial Carved Door Credenza Sideboard Buffet Cabinet from Melange Come closer to Melange, and you will discover something unexpected, an eclectic blending of colors, textures and materials in a vibrant collection of one-of-a-kind artistic pieces. Features: Four carved resin front doors with touch latches One tray drawer behind pair of center doors One adjustable shelf behind pair of center doors One adjustable shelf behind left and right side doors Ventilated back panel Levelers for placement stability Number of Drawers: 4 Number of Shelves: 3 Constructed of rubberwood and other hardwood solids Luxury exotic furnishings from Hooker Furniture Finish Features: Dark wood finish with gray carved resin door fronts About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina - the nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. While Hooker Furniture still manufactures some of its pieces here in the United States, their outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings ensures that those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. You can rest easy with Hooker Furniture - as it maintains its placement as one of top furniture companies in the U.S.A. it also continues to grow and will offer designs in every style and taste. Sideboard/Buffet Dark Wood / Gray